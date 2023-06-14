Lanterns & Legends: Faces Behind the Facades (live theater by Navasota Theatre Alliance)

Lanterns & Legends: Faces Behind the Facades

Written by Gary & Mavis Anderson, Mark Taylor

Directed by Joyce Yorek

Performance Dates: Oct 26-29, 2023

Do you think live actors performing at Navasota’s Oakland Cemetery the weekend before Halloween sounds spooky? Believe it or not, there’s nothing scary about this at all! This annual NTA production showcases historical Navasotans from our city’s colorful history. This year’s theme, Faces Behind the Facades, will look at the different names that are etched in stone on the buildings you see in Historic Downtown Navasota. Names like Chinski, Ketchum, Lott, Miller, Nemir, Patout, Bookman, and Craig. We drive by these names on buildings every day, and now you’ll get to know the faces behind the facades! Performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings will be held at Oakland cemetery, while the Sunday matinee performance will be held at the NTA theater on Washington Ave.