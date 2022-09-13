Lanterns & Legends

2022- A Decade of Favorites
2021- Artists in Residence
2020 – A Tribute to Heroes Who Battled Diseases in the Past.
2019 – Building Navasota: A Tribute to Master Craftsmen
2018 – Carved in Stone: Monuments and Mysteries
2017 – All Together Now: Who is Buried Where and Why
2016 – Politics as Usual: Office holders and Elected Officials
2015 – Imported Spirits: A Toast to the Foreign Born
2014 – The Brave in the Grave
2013 – From There to Eternity
Info
Navasota Theatre Alliance 104 W. Washington Avenue, Navasota, Texas 77868