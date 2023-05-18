StageCenter Theatre presents Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens, a Jones Hope Wooten comedy, June 8th-24th at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on June 18th. Directed by Katie Irwin, this deliciously funny Southern-fried comedy sees the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished. But they’ve got a bushel of obstacles to overcome before they can pull off this miracle. You’ll laugh so hard you might even consider attending your next high school reunion! StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan TX 77803. Tickets and information can be found at stagecenter.net