Lead Me A Tenor

Our Spring show is the winner of 3 Tony Awards and 4 Drama Desk Awards. Lend Me A Tenor is set in 1934 as Henry Saunders, the General Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli for his starring role in Pagliacci. Alas, Tito arrives late, his tempestuous wife Maria has a fit of jealousy, and it remains to be seen whether Saunders’ mousy but determined assistant, Max, can save the day! Written by Ken Ludwig & Directed by Mark Taylor Performances: