Legends Event Center Grand Opening

Legends Event Center’s grand opening is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will feature a variety of free activities, games, performances, food, and demonstrations on uses of the 122,000+ square-foot facility. Demonstrations will include volleyball, basketball, pickleball, strength and conditioning training, and a live esports competition. Everyone will have the opportunity to tour the entire facility, and there will even be open court space for free play.

Prior to the doors opening, there will be several guest speakers from the City of Bryan, The Sports Facilities Companies, SpawGlass, PBK, and other organizations instrumental in the development of the center, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.