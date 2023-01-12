Legends & Lettermen Golf Tournament

It is with great excitement we invite you to participate in the 32nd Annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley celebrates serving a record amount of new members during their first year in the brand new Newman-Adam Bryan Campus location.

Brand new event features this year you won't want to miss:

VIP Pre-Party | Hurricane Harry's

Tee-Off Party | Hurricane Harry's

Exclusive post-party | Hershel's at the Stella Hotel

Tacos, Tequila & Mariachi Breakfast at Practice Tee

Unique & engaging course games

Custom golf cart raffle

Teams, Sponsorships and Single tickets to the Tee-Off Party at Hurricane Harry's are now available online.