Legends & Lettermen Golf Tournament

It is with great excitement we invite you to participate in the 32nd Annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley celebrates serving a record amount of new members during their first year in the brand new Newman-Adam Bryan Campus location.
Brand new event features this year you won't want to miss:
VIP Pre-Party | Hurricane Harry's
Tee-Off Party | Hurricane Harry's
Exclusive post-party | Hershel's at the Stella Hotel
Tacos, Tequila & Mariachi Breakfast at Practice Tee
Unique & engaging course games
Custom golf cart raffle
Teams, Sponsorships and Single tickets to the Tee-Off Party at Hurricane Harry's are now available online.