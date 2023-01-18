LICK CREEK PARK IN THE DARK

You don’t have to travel far to create fun memories with your friends and family. The Gary Halter Nature Center invites you to camp out on the night of Friday, March 31. You can choose your adventure or join us for favorites such as a hot dog dinner, storytelling, S’mores, and a night hike. We will even help you learn camping basics.

The family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Campers must bring a tent, supplies, snacks, and drinks. Electricity isn’t provided, so pack flashlights and tent lanterns and bring a sleeping bag, insect repellant, and folding chairs.

Limited spots are available. The cost is $8 per person. Children must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older), and pets aren’t allowed.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

6 p.m. • Check-in & Camp Site Set-up

7 p.m. • Hot Dog Dinner & Storytelling

8 p.m. • Learn Camping Basics

8:30 p.m. • Night Hike

9 p.m. • S’mores

10 p.m. • Quiet Hours Begin