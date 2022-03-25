Join the Museum of the American GI for its annual Living History Weekend. This family-friendly event gives you the chance to get up close and personal with American military history through narrated living history camps and displays, artillery and flame thrower demonstrations, vehicle rides, and more! You will not want to miss the action of two WWI and two WWII battles on Saturday and one each on Sunday!

One Day Tickets: $15 Adults, $5 Kids (5-11), Under 5 free (Cash price)

Two Day Tickets: $22 Adults, $12 Kids, Free for children under 5

(purchase upgrade at Information tent before you leave or online)

Credit cards accepted (with convenience fee)

Food vendors will be on-site.

For more information, visit: https://americangimuseum.org/events/living-history-weekend/