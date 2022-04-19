Come shop with our fantastic vendors at the 3rd annual Main Street Market - Bryan coming to the Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road ~Bryan, TX), June 25-26, 2022. Vendors will be bringing the best in clothing, jewelry, gourmet food, holiday and home decor, accessories, art, gifts for the guys, handmade, photography, and more. Show hours are Sat. 10-5 and Sun. 11-4. Admission for this show is $6 or $5 with your non-perishable food donation to The Bridge Ministries Bryan, Texas!.Admission is good for both days, and the event is free for kids 12 and under. For vendor or general information please call 888-225-3427 or visit us at texasmarketguide.com.