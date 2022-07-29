"Mandela: The Official Exhibition"

to

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan, Texas 77845

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan, Texas 77845
Family-friendly
to
to
to
to
to
