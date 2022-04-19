Margarita Fest 2022

There will be music, food, and of course, margaritas on the square in downtown Caldwell on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from noon until 5 p.m.

The party will begin at 10 a.m. with music by Ricky Montijo hitting the stage under the pavilion. Margarita glasses go on sale at noon at The Humble Life's patio. You will be able to sample 12+ margaritas while shopping in historic downtown Caldwell. Burleson County Farmer's Market and great outdoor vendors will be in attendance. Mariachis Sanchez will hit the stage at the pavilion at 1:30 p.m. and there will be the margarita contest!

Margarita glasses are $20 each (to enjoy all the samples at the scheduled stops). Attendance is free for those who just want to listen to the music and shop with businesses and local vendors.

This event is sponsored by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce.