Margarita Fest

Event by Burleson County Chamber of Commerce

If you had fun last year, you will not want to miss this year! More music, food and of course MARGARITAS!!!

The party will begin at 10:30 am with Mariachis Sanchez hitting the stage at the pavilion. Margarita Glasses go on sale at 10 am at The Pavilion. You will be able to sample 12+ margaritas while shopping in historic downtown Caldwell. Burleson County Farmer's Market and great outdoor vendors will be available. Music by Ricky Montijo hitting the stage under the pavilion from 1:00 pm-3:00pm AND don't forgot about the margarita contest!!!!

Downtown Caldwell 100 W Buck Street, Bryan, Texas 77836
