Margarita Fest

If you had fun last year, you will not want to miss this year! More music, food and of course MARGARITAS!!!

The party will begin at 10:30 am with Mariachis Sanchez hitting the stage at the pavilion. Margarita Glasses go on sale at 10 am at The Pavilion. You will be able to sample 12+ margaritas while shopping in historic downtown Caldwell. Burleson County Farmer's Market and great outdoor vendors will be available. Music by Ricky Montijo hitting the stage under the pavilion from 1:00 pm-3:00pm AND don't forgot about the margarita contest!!!!