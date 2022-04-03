Marian Anderson Quartet to Play for Plass Music Series

The Marian Anderson String Quartet will be the featured artists for the Plass Music Series at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. Members Marianne Henry, Diedra Lawrence, Nicole Cherry and Prudence McDaniel will be playing spirituals, including “My Lord What a Mornin,” and excerpts from Antonin Dvorak’s String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Opus 96. In 1991, the Bryan-based group won the International Cleveland Quartet Competition, becoming the first African American ensemble in history to win a classical music competition. With a strong belief in education, they have since performed in venues ranging from Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center to soup kitchens. The program is free and open to the public.

