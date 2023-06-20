Martha Wells, Witch King Author Visit, with Brazos Writers (LJRL, online) - Register

Award-winning, best-selling fantasy and science fiction author Martha Wells will be visiting Ringer Library to celebrate the release of her new fantasy novel, Witch King. She will also answer questions about her science fiction series, The Murderbot Diaries, which has a new book coming out in November. Ringer Library and Brazos Writers will be co-hosting this free hybrid event. Please register, especially if you will be attending by Zoom. For more information or to register, follow the link to the library's online calendar and click the RSVP button there or call (979) 209-6347 for more info. Ages 12 and up welcome.