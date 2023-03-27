337379185_1739472339781575_7461910018315603182_n.jpg

Maundy Thursday Dinner & Service

Join us for an unforgettable experience as we journey back in time to explore the Last Supper and learn about a Seder celebration. Dinner will be provided, so please RSVP if you plan to join. Childcare is available upon request; children will have their own dinner area set up in the nursery. The program/dinner will take place at 6 pm on Thursday, April 6th in the Great Hall. We are also able to provide gluten and dairy-free options for those who require them. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!

A&M United Methodist Church 417 University Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
