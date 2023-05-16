246E8A1E-EBF0-460B-8809-0F07969C34AD.jpg

Mediterranean Summer Meals- Cooking Class

2-hour cooking class featuring delicious and healthful basics of the Mediterranean Diet. All classes also happen to be gluten and dairy free!

We will explore the healthful elements of a Mediterranean diet and how you can incorporate them into your routine. Get hands-on experience on how to streamline your prep-time and create beautiful dishes! Lesson will include some proper knife handling instruction but basic knife skills experience is suggested.

BONUS: We'll get a special take home treat to enhance your home cooking!

Info

Appetite to Travel Bryan, Texas
Adults Only, Business
502-501-3663
