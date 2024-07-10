Messina Hof Harvest Festival: Steak & Wine Pairing
Messina Hof Winery - Bryan 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan, Texas 77808
Rich flavor, fresh herbs, and Texas wine come together for a mouthwatering experience at this steak and wine pairing event.
Savor steak differently across four delectable pairings perfectly matched with an award-winning wine. Learn how the acidity of wine matches with the fattiness of certain cuts or how a slightly sweeter wine can balance the char of a grilled steak.
It's the ultimate pairing for meat and wine lovers alike.