This club has hybrid meetings on the second Wednesday of the month. Genres rotate. Our June 2023 book is Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown; it is historical romantic suspense. Our July 2023 book is All Systems Red by Martha Wells; it is science fiction. Our August 2023 book is The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell; it is a cozy mystery. RSVP online; attend at the Meyer Center or over Zoom.