MIKE SUPER - MAGIC & ILLUSION

Mike Super has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality. The winner of NBC's "Phenomenon" and a top finalist from "America's Got Talent," Super has appeared in numerous TV shows, including "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "Penn and Teller's Fool Us," connecting personally with his audience with a natural ability to entertain and fascinate.

"Super gave a fantastic show," The Daily Nebraskan wrote in a recent review. "He didn’t just do simple card tricks — he pulled off illusions that aren’t typically performed by everyday magicians and he did them all effortlessly."