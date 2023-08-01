Military Working Dogs Day

Do not just read about history – experience it! Join us for a special Hands-on-History as we explore the important contributions Military Working Dogs have made in United States military history. You will have the opportunity to talk with a former Vietnam War Military Working Dog Handler and meet a retired Military Working Dog. You will discover what it took to train, work with, and care for these special heroes. A representative from Mission K-9 Rescue will also be present to show you what you can do to provide assistance and support to retired working dogs.