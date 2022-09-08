Mom's Night Out

Come relax with your mom friends out side of work out at Navasota's trendiest new hang out: Rail and Rye! Their roof top bar has live music , a limited food menu as well as some delicious drinks you can sit back and enjoy good friends and laughter with! WHAT IS FIT4MOM OUR VILLAGE EVENTS & PLAYGROUPS? As moms, we understand that life is about finding balance while nurturing our minds, bodies and spirits. Our FIT4MOM Our Village Events and Playgroups was created with this aspiration in mind. By becoming a member, you will build a tight community of moms to share advice, tips and most importantly, laughter. Support and connect with other moms through: WEEKLY innovative & creative playgroups - fun for baby. MONTHLY entertaining Moms' Nights Out - this is your time! MONTHLY Mommy and Me field trips and play dates- get your kids involved in fun activities, special events, etc.

****You do NOT have to be a member of FIT4MOM to join the FIT4MOM Our Village Weekly Playgroup. All moms are welcome! This is a FREE group!