MOONLIGHT DANCE FLOOR SHOWCASE

Experience an evening of entertainment and celebration by purchasing tickets to the Showcase on May 6th at The Stage at Pure Energy Dance Productions! Witness the progress and success of dancers of all skill levels as they showcase their talent and passion. The performers are dedicated and hardworking, and they're excited to share their art with you.

After the performance, join in the fun at the Soiree, where you can socialize and dance the night away. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to support the local dance community and enjoy a night of entertainment. Get your tickets now for only $10, and come celebrate with us!