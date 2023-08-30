Moonlight Henna Night

Join Sun & Stars Adventures at Navasota Nutrition for a girls night of Henna!
Special guest Home Sweet Henna creating beautiful artwork on each guest.
Navasota Nutrition whipping up a specialty drink menu for the event.
Edible Creations by MK providing charceturie snacks.
Sun & Stars adventures setting the vibe with a moody picnic.
We will have a photo/selfie area set up!!
What’s included in your ticket? $55 per ticket
Henna Design
Charcuterie Snacks
Specialty Tea
Picnic Spot
Info
Navasota Nutrition 204 W washington ave , Bryan, Texas 77868