366181869_264138233041841_8447192693324546298_n.jpg

Moonlight Henna Night

Event by Sun & Stars Adventures, Navasota Nutrition and Tiffany Vivaldi

by

Join Sun & Stars Adventures at Navasota Nutrition for a girls night of Henna! 

Special guest Home Sweet Henna creating beautiful artwork on each guest. 

Navasota Nutrition whipping up a specialty drink menu for the event.

Edible Creations by MK providing charceturie snacks.

Sun & Stars adventures setting the vibe with a moody picnic.

We will have a photo/selfie area set up!!

What’s included in your ticket? $55 per ticket

Henna Design

Charcuterie Snacks

Specialty Tea

Picnic Spot

Info

346292985_793517862174320_6119028130542709251_n.jpg
Navasota Nutrition 204 W washington ave , Bryan, Texas 77868
to
Google Calendar - Moonlight Henna Night - 2023-09-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moonlight Henna Night - 2023-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moonlight Henna Night - 2023-09-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moonlight Henna Night - 2023-09-16 19:00:00 ical