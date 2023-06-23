MH-HC_FRI-HARVEST2020-165-1-1-1536x1024 (1).jpg

MOONLIT HARVEST FESTIVAL AT MESSINA HOF WINERY

Stroll our vineyard at sunset as you pick the very grapes that will become our award-winning Port.

Once picked, take part in the old-world method of grape stomping that dates back to the ancient Romans.

Make your mark by signing your souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt with your very own purple footprints.

Enjoy our delicious Vineyard Cuisine buffet and great selections from our wine bar as you socialize and dine over the vineyard.

This festival only comes around once a year, so get your Harvest passes today!

Messina Hof Winery & Resort 4545 Old Reliance Rd., Bryan, Texas
Wine Tasting
800-736-9463
