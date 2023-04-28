download.jpg

Mother's Day Brunch at The George

by

Located within Century Square, The George presents a standout Sunday Brunch on May 14th in honor of Mother’s Day. Offering a buffet-style dining experience including a pasta, omelet, carving, salad and hot station, guests can dine from a multitude of options from 10 am to 3 pm. Open to all, the seasonal brunch is priced at $65 per adult and $30 per child. Reservations can be made by emailing tvanorne@valenciagroup.com and are highly encouraged.

Info

The George 180 Century Court, College Station, Texas
Family-friendly
9562063580
to
Google Calendar - Mother's Day Brunch at The George - 2023-05-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mother's Day Brunch at The George - 2023-05-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mother's Day Brunch at The George - 2023-05-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mother's Day Brunch at The George - 2023-05-14 10:00:00 ical