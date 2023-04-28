Mother's Day Brunch at The George

Located within Century Square, The George presents a standout Sunday Brunch on May 14th in honor of Mother’s Day. Offering a buffet-style dining experience including a pasta, omelet, carving, salad and hot station, guests can dine from a multitude of options from 10 am to 3 pm. Open to all, the seasonal brunch is priced at $65 per adult and $30 per child. Reservations can be made by emailing tvanorne@valenciagroup.com and are highly encouraged.