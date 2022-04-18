Murder at the Grand Gatsby - Murder Mystery Dinner

Murder at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy...It’s the height of Prohibition in 1920s Chicago, and there’s a mob war brewing between the South Side Gangsters and the Northern Chicago Mob Outfit. The two ruthless crime leaders, Hal Sapone and Beanie O’Dannon, have finally reached an agreement on bootlegging practices in Chicago and have decided to pull together resources to undergo a collaborative effort with criminal endeavors.

There is a murderer among you ... do you have the skill to follow the clues and help solve this murder? Gather with friends at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy, enjoy our roaring '20s dinner, indulge in many libation options, and catch a killer! This will be a grand evening for all!

As a special extra. there will be original cars from the 1920s at the event for taking pictures. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., just in time to finish the night off with the Calvert Street dance with Crossroads band. Come have a fabulous, fun-filled night, catch a killer, and end with a band! Call or text 979-906-0495 for tickets, $55 each.