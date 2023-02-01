Join us on Saturday February 18th for our Ninth Annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil.

Starting at Noon we'll be slinging crawfish by the pound along with all the fixin's (corn, potatoes & sausage). Of course we will be serving up the freshest beer this side of the Brazos River and there will be root beer made right here at the brewery for the young ones (and the young at heart).

BWD Bites will be on site serving up delicious burgers, sandwiches and sides for those picky eaters.

The Brazos Blues Band will start off the free live music from noon to 3PM followed by HiFi Band from 4PM to 7PM, so come on out and "Laissez les bons temps rouler"!