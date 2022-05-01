× Expand Liz Arthur Liz Spring 22 FB Open a Book, Open a World!

Bryan+College Station Public Library System presents Reading & Conversation followed by book signing opportunity and refreshments sponsored by Friends of the Library; featuring New York Times Bestselling Children's Book Author, Kwame Alexander; Award-winning Author, Susan Fletcher and Artist, Poet, and author of new children's book "kicks", Van Garrett.

Books will be available for purchase provided by BrianLairBooks.com