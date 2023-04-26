Organists, Pianists at First Friday

Enjoy performances by local organists and students of the Brazos Valley Music Teachers Association during May First Friday at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. The recitals will be at 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Also on the program will be student artwork related to dance. During breaks between performances there will be time to tour the church stained glass windows, ring the bell and have a look at the organ console with an expert. The event is free and open to the public.