Organists, Wind Quintet to Play on First Friday

May First Friday at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan will feature entertainment by the Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and a wind ensemble. Local organists will play on the 45-rank Pilcher organ from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The prize-winning Axiom Wind Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Visitors may also take self-guided tours of the ornate stained-glass windows lining the church and ring one of the few remaining rope bells in the area.