June Dudley - Instagram Painting My Legacy by June Dudley

This is an exhibit of acrylic and oil paintings, displayed in unique, beautiful frames, by June Dudley.

Artist Statement

I hope to convey in my paintings my love for the land and subjects that I paint through my use of color, design, and the moods I create. One of my collectors stated, "I have not seen anyone painting in the vivid and vibrant colors and detail you do, and at the same time being able to capture and convey such powerful moods." That pretty well sums up m goal in art. Art is my passion, and I try to portray that on canvas. Howard Terpning told me that I have a very sensitive sense of color, and that he could tell I had strong feelings about my subjects. I strive to use those two things fully in my paintings while leaving the viewers the freedom to interpret them in their own way.