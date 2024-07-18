Painting With Color and Fire encaustics workshop at DeGallery

Painting With Color and Fire encaustics workshop by Jaimie Ladysh

Thursday, July 18 @ 9:00 am - Friday, July 19 @ 5:00 pm CDT

$250.00

This 2-day workshop will cover the basics of working with encaustics. We will go over tools and materials, safety, history, and different techniques. You’ll learn what you need to set up an encaustic art studio at home. Two different approaches of this exciting form of art will be explored; photo encaustic and encaustic collage. All materials are included (except your images.)