Pet Blessing at Saint Andrew’s

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Middleway Urban Monastery will hold a community-wide pet blessing Oct. 2 in the church parking lot. After a brief service, Brazos Valley residents may bring their pets to have them blessed by the Rev. Daryl Hay and receive a certificate and medal, as well as treats for pets and their owners. The ancient custom of blessing animals celebrates St. Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures and the special bond between people and their pets. To participate all pets must be on a leash or otherwise restrained.