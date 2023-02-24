Pop-up with Pure Barre College Station

Join Pure Barre College Station for a FREE outdoor pop-up barre class on every fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Bring your yoga mat, a towel, and water bottle and get ready to lift, tone, and burn at the Lake Walk Pavilion.

This class is free and open to the public to attend, however, registration is encouraged. Visit https://www.purebarre.com/location/college-station-tx or email collegestation@purebarre.com to reserve your spo