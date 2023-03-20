Pot Heads Plant Shop Grand Opening

Join us Tuesday, March 21st 12-7 pm for the grand opening. We have over 100 different types of plants to choose from, a wide variety of pots and planters, plant supplies and accessories, art from local creatives, and much more!

We will be having all kinds of grand opening fun:

Mystic Rose will be doing mini tarot readings 12-4 pm

Lee Cross will be cracking jokes 5-7 pm

Long Way Home Adoptables will be bringing out some adoptable dogs out for you to meet

Aggieland Slingshot Rentals will be making an appearance with the green slingshot

Affinity Real Estate Group is sponsoring all the food and drinks!

And let’s not forget all these amazing local businesses who’ve donated raffle prize items:

Elevated CBD + Smoke

The Spot on Northgate

Kinder Hill Brew Lab

The Wild Garlic Pizza

No Hair There by Kylee

A-Team Fitness - Ashlye Bergen

Aggieland Aesthetic MedSpa

Peace at Hand Massage Therapy

We are so excited to see everybody there!!