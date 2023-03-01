Time to get excited! Presenting sponsors Bruchez and Goss, P.C. & Lawyers Title Company of the Brazos Valley invite you to the 14th edition of Power of the Purse! The event will take place on Friday, April 28th, 2023 in beautiful Downtown Bryan's Icehouse on Main.

Our guests can expect live music provided by the Jason Kyle Wickens Band, a plated dinner, a cash bar, and a fantastic line-up of purses and fashion items, as well as an exciting live auction! The program includes several keynote speakers and a special presentation of our 2023 Kid of the Year!

All funds raised by Power of the Purse stay right here in our community and support therapy services to all in need.