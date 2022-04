We're kicking off Gran Fondo weekend with a special concert on Saturday, April 23!

Featuring local favorite Midnight Express, enjoy classic rock and throwback tunes up on the Pavilion stage. Food trucks will open at 7 p.m. and Midnight Express takes the stage at 8 p.m.!

This concert is free and open to the public to attend. You do not need to be a Gran Fondo participant to enjoy the concert!