Pre Memorial Day Event Never Forget Garden Memorial Project

There will be patriotic music, food trucks with a percentage of proceeds going to the project, and featuring a program by Roy May, former Yell Leader and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel. The Pavilion is covered and has seating, so this event is rain or shine. Following the program, there will be an opportunity to visit the future NFG site which is close to the Blue Star Marker A&M Garden Club placed years ago.
Info
Veterans Park & Athletic Complex 3101 Harvey Road, College Station, Texas 77845
Nonprofits