NFG Plaque Pic May 23, 2022 at the BVVM Park.jpg

taken by Mr. Tom Rosedahl. L-R: Susie Ohendalski, Sherry Frisk, Brandon Gaines, Jane Cohen, Roy May, Jr., Sharron Rosedahl, Heather White, Bob Cohen

Never Forget Garden Committee gather in Veterans Park with Roy May and his plaque on Monday, May 23, 2022. Join us there Wednesday at 11 at American Pavilion

Pre Memorial Day Event Never Forget Garden Memorial Project

There will be patriotic music, food trucks with a percentage of proceeds going to the project, and featuring a program by Roy May, former Yell Leader and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel. The Pavilion is covered and has seating, so this event is rain or shine. Following the program, there will be an opportunity to visit the future NFG site which is close to the Blue Star Marker A&M Garden Club placed years ago.

Info

Veterans Park & Athletic Complex 3101 Harvey Road, College Station, Texas 77845
Nonprofits
7135530791
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pre Memorial Day Event Never Forget Garden Memorial Project - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pre Memorial Day Event Never Forget Garden Memorial Project - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pre Memorial Day Event Never Forget Garden Memorial Project - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pre Memorial Day Event Never Forget Garden Memorial Project - 2022-05-25 11:00:00 ical