We welcome the community to join us for a Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness event on October 15th at The American Pavilion in Veteran's Park. We will have live music, food, family activities & a memorial butterfly release. If you would like to honor your Hope Baby, please RSVP by emailing brenham-collegestation@hopemommies.org or call/text 832-721-0889. We will provide an item for each family who is celebrating their baby or babies.

What is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Day? In 1988, President Ronald Reagan made a profound statement: “When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month [October] recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world. It is also meant to inform and provide resources for parents who have lost children due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, stillbirths, birth defects, SIDS, and other causes.”

In honor of the babies who are now with the Lord and the parents who so desperately long to see them again, please join us as we acknowledge the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on the 15th of October.