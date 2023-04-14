Preparing Your Land for Building A New Home

Developing your land for building a new home is the most unique aspect of building on your land. Join us for this educational event on Saturday, April 29th, at 1:00 pm. We will discuss what you need to know about preparing your land for construction. We'll cover everything from site prep to installing utilities and the documents you'll need to get started.

If you have questions about the construction process, come on out to this free event.

Speaker: Jessica Braithwaite with Tilson Homes

Space is limited and our in-person seminars fill up fast, so register today!

https://new-homes.tilsonhome.com/bryan-seminar-april29/