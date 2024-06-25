Prime Air Shares
1207 Texas Avenue S, College Station, Texas 77840
We are excited to invite you to Prime Air Shares on Tuesday, June 25 from 4-7pm at the Visitor Center in College Station.
Join us to enjoy food and refreshments from local and regional businesses plus family friendly games and activities. Come learn more about how our drones can safely navigate through the sky and conveniently deliver packages in under an hour.
