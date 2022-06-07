Producers - Summer Hunger Food Drive

Since 1943, Producers has partnered with local farmers and ranchers, producing food and fiber for our community. So it is natural for us to help combat hunger and team up with KBTX in support of the summer hunger food drive.

Donations will be accepted the entire month of June and KBTX will be live at our agriculture center on Thursday, June 23rd from 4 to 6:30 p.m. We invite you to drop off your donations and help us “Fill The Truck” on Thursday, June 23. On behalf of the farmers and ranchers of the Brazos Valley, thank you for helping us end summer hunger!