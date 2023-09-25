PUMPKINPALOOZA 2023 WILL TAKE PLACE OCTOBER 14TH & 15TH WEEKEND!

The 11th annual Pumpkinpalooza festival is only weeks away! You and your family will launch our famous flying pumpkins, wander our pumpkin patch, enjoy local eats, enter to win the Pumpkin Games, bounce through rows of inflatables, get your faces painted, compete at gelly ball, ride our train, and enjoy countless other festivities.

On top of all that fall fun, we’ll also experience the great outdoors with activities like fishing, guided hikes, kayaking, canoeing, and more!

This weekend includes something for every member of the family. Don’t miss it!

Further details and tickets will be available soon at www.pumpkinpaloozabcs.com.