We are thrilled to present a musical revue showcasing the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Drawing its title from a song in Sunday in the Park with George and featuring nearly 30 Sondheim tunes, it celebrates his incomparable career in musical theatre.

Putting It Together is performed by a small ensemble, thrown together at a party in a Manhattan penthouse. With a bit of imagination, they transform the apartment into the stage of an abandoned theatre, an estate in Sweden, an island outside of Paris, a street off the Roman Forum, and even the woods of a fairy tale.