Radiant Brunch: An event for women in leadership

Join us for a delightful morning of empowerment and inspiration at the Radiant Brunch! Designed exclusively for women in leadership, this in-person event promises to be a game-changer for your personal and professional growth.

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Central Daylight Time)

Location: Rail and Rye - 101 Railroad Street, Navasota, TX 77868

At the Radiant Brunch, you'll have the opportunity to connect with like-minded women, share experiences, and gain valuable insights from Beth Medley herself. Discover practical strategies to overcome challenges, enhance your leadership skills, and achieve your goals with confidence.

Indulge in a delectable brunch spread while engaging in meaningful conversations that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. Whether you're a seasoned leader or just starting your journey, this event is tailored to empower and uplift women from all walks of life.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to network, learn, and grow. Register now and secure your spot at the Radiant Brunch!