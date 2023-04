Join us on Sunday, May 28 at 3 PM as we Remember the Fallen on Memorial Day Weekend. Our Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute featuring three different cannons – the French 75 mm field gun representing WWI, the 75 mm pack Howitzer representing WWII, and the 105 mm Howitzer representing the Vietnam War.

The 21-gun salute is a free outdoor event.