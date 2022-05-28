Remodeling 101 Seminar

Private 316 Suffolk, Bryan, Texas 77840

We are thrilled to host our first non-virtual seminar in 2 years! Join us to learn from industry professionals, how to achieve superior results from a remodeling project.

Whether you are planning to DIY or you will hire a remodeling company, this seminar will provide insight into the process to achieve a quality project.

979-696-0524
