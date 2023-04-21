Rhinoceros Performed by Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe & TAMU's Performance Studies

A joint production between Blinn Bryan Theater Troupe and Texas A&M University Performance Studies

The sublime is confused with the ridiculous in this savage commentary on the human condition, a staple of 20th century absurdist drama. When a Parisian neighborhood is surprised to find a wild rhinoceros running loose down their main street, the stage is set for some awkward moments as the citizens must choose sides in the ensuing controversy. Will the seemingly only sane man in town succumb to the impending pressure to embrace his own inner and outer rhinoceros?

Rhinoceros is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Recommendation: Suitable Ages 10 & up.

April 20 – 22, 2023 at 7pm

Blinn College - Bryan Campus - Student Center Theatre (F120)

Parking is free of charge after 5pm and available at the back side of Building F in lots G & H, plus Student Park lot D: Blinn College Bryan Campus Map.