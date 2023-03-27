335073769_157505293824115_9054015225536178335_n.jpg

RISING TIDE: THE CROSSROADS PROJECT

Join us for Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project on Thursday, March 30 at 7PM in Rudder Theatre!

This production is a riveting theater piece on global sustainability, the most pressing issue of our time. As featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, at the core of the project is a multi-disciplinary performance incorporating live music, visual art, and compelling science. Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project is an evocative performance about global sustainability that weaves art and science together through music, prose, and stunning visual imagery.

Rudder Theatre 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, Bryan, Texas 77843
