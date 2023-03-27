Join us for Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project on Thursday, March 30 at 7PM in Rudder Theatre!

This production is a riveting theater piece on global sustainability, the most pressing issue of our time. As featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, at the core of the project is a multi-disciplinary performance incorporating live music, visual art, and compelling science. Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project is an evocative performance about global sustainability that weaves art and science together through music, prose, and stunning visual imagery.