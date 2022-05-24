Roaring Comets storytime

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26.

Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis.